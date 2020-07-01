Susan R. Peters

Susan Rae Peters, 66, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

A private family graveside service was held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Reinbeck Cemetery, in Reinbeck, Iowa.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City, or One Vision, in Clear Lake.

Susan was born Sept. 2, 1953, the daughter of Ray Edward and Elva Marlene (Willer) Peters, in Grundy Center. She moved to Clear Lake in 1974, and began residing at Opportunity Village.

Susan loved to draw and included a smiley face in every picture. She also enjoyed learning sign language, spending holidays with her family, taking family photos and being a bell ringer for holiday shows at Opportunity Village.

Susan is survived by her mother, Marlene Peters, of Reinbeck; brother, Scott (Penny) Peters, of Gladbrook, Iowa; niece, Lorie (Steve) Kesl; nephew, Jay (Jamie) Weber; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Jhenna Weber, Kamden Kesl, Krew Kesl, Emma Weber, Elijah Weber and Olive Weber.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray; and great-niece, Maggie Marie Kesl.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.