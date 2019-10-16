Survey allows public to weigh-in on wellness center

By Michelle Watson

Clear Lake Community Schools and the City of Clear Lake are interested in what the public has to say about a possible health/wellness center in Clear Lake. As a follow up to three listening posts held in September, a website survey is now available to help gauge public support for the project.

“We want a good representation of peoples’ opinions on this project,” said School Superintendent Doug Gee. “We are encouraging those who would like to fill out the survey to do it promptly. We will have a soft deadline of a week to get responses turned in, but we may promote it a little longer to be sure we get a good number of responses.”

City and school officials are looking into building a community asset which will provide residents with recreational activities year-round. An addition to the south side of Clear Lake High School is being considered.

Concepts for the center include additional gym