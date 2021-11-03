Surf purchases nearby restaurant

by Marianne Gasaway

The North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum and Surfside Hospitality have purchased the Surf District Rock ’n Roll Grill, located on the northeast corner of the Surf Ballroom parking lot, from KRM Real Estate and MNG Restaurant Corp.

Laurie Lietz, executive director of the Surf Ballroom & Museum, confirmed purchase of the property.

“The Surf has acquired the adjacent property located at 619 Buddy Holly Place to enable our organization to broaden our scope of services and to better serve our customers and the community,” stated Lietz. “Specific plans for operation and use of the facility are uncertain at this time.”

In 2016 the Surf and MNG Restaurant Corp. collaborated to create a rock ’n roll themed restaurant featuring music and memorabilia from artists who have performed at the Surf Ballroom. At that time Lietz explained the Surf had been exploring concepts to find additional ways to showcase the many artifacts in its archives, as well as to further tell the story of the Surf and its history.

The Surf District restaurant closed its doors in September.

According to records from the County Courthouse, the sales transaction included $125,000 in personal property and $525,000.