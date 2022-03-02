Surf Ballroom will launch pair of restaurants

The Surf Ballroom has announced plans to expand amenities through the creation of The Surfside Hospitality Group, Inc., a sub corporation formed to operate two adjacent restaurants.

“After seeing an increased need in quality catering and dining options for the many events we host, our Board of Directors saw an opportunity to grow our brand and expand services,” noted Laurie Lietz, executive director of the Surf Ballroom. “We began to investigate the potential expansion and concurrently adjacent properties became available that would help to address the need,” added Lietz.

The newest additions to the Surf’s elite brand will simultaneously add services offered to the events they host, while revitalizing properties that surround the popular historic tourist and entertainment destination and offering quality dining options for visitors and residents of Clear Lake. Although the restaurants will be operated as for-profit entities, the businesses have been organized in