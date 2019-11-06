Surf Ballroom announces 2020 Winter Dance Party lineup

(Above) Marty Stuart will headline the Saturday night lineup of the Winter Dance Party

Featuring all-star performers greatly influenced by Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper’s musical era, the historic Surf Ballroom® announced the lineup for its 2020 Winter Dance Party.

The world-renowned event will be held Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at the legendary ballroom in Clear Lake. The event will feature such stars as country/rockabilly legend Marty Stuart, Bowzer from Sha Na Na and The Kingsmen.

Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The three-day pass, good for all Winter Dance Party activities at the Surf, will be $135. Individual night general admission tickets, new this year, will go on sale Jan. 7 if available.

“Once again, we’re very proud to present such a star-laden lineup,” said Jeff Nicholas, president of the Surf Ballroom Board of Directors. “Every year since 2009’s 50 Winters Later concert, we have fielded more and more requests from contemporary artists who have been influenced by Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. ‘The Big Bopper’ Richardson. The event has transitioned to a celebration of their legacies and a showcase proving that the music did not die, but has continued to spread to this day. We are proud to host this annual tradition and can’t wait to see how these legends leave their mark upon our Winter Dance Party fans.”

Each night’s program will feature major headliners, including:

• Thursday: The Kingsmen,