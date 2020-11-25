Surf asks City to extend property tax rebate agreement

by Marianne Gasaway
The Clear Lake City Council will meet in special session Monday to consider extension of a property tax rebate agreement with the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, operators of the Surf Ballroom.
The City and NICC&M initially inked a three-year agreement in January 2009. In February 2011, the agreement was extended for a second time— this time for a five-year term. An additional five-year agreement was entered into in November 2016, lasting until June 2021.
The Board of Directors of the NICC&M has now asked the City to extend the property tax rebate agreement. The proposed renewal would involve the city portion of the property taxes paid on three properties — the ballroom, the adjoining ballroom dressing room annex at 464 North Shore Dr., and the Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center atTo read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition