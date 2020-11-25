Surf asks City to extend property tax rebate agreement

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake City Council will meet in special session Monday to consider extension of a property tax rebate agreement with the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, operators of the Surf Ballroom.

The City and NICC&M initially inked a three-year agreement in January 2009. In February 2011, the agreement was extended for a second time— this time for a five-year term. An additional five-year agreement was entered into in November 2016, lasting until June 2021.

The Board of Directors of the NICC&M has now asked the City to extend the property tax rebate agreement. The proposed renewal would involve the city portion of the property taxes paid on three properties — the ballroom, the adjoining ballroom dressing room annex at 464 North Shore Dr., and the Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center at