Sukups are off to a fast start in horse racing

(Above) Steve and Vicki Sukup in all their Kentucky Derby finery at Churchill Downs.

by Michelle Watson

It’s off to the races - literally - for Steve and Vicki Sukup of Clear Lake. Steve, who is the president and CEO of Sukup Manufacturing Company, and his wife, Vicki, are part owners of the race horse, Mo Donegal, who recently won the Belmont Stakes, held at Belmont Park in New York. As part of the Donegal Racing syndicate, the Sukup’s own shares in the winning horse, which is stabled in Ocala, Fla.

“Steve got the horse fever. He met Jerry Crawford, president of Donegal Racing, who has a group of Iowans that invest in race horses, including Mo and many others,” said Vicki.

“Being part of the syndicate is a good way to go,” said Steve. “I don’t have to worry about the day-to-day decisions or the big decisions. I do get nervous on race days, however. I always start out full of optimism, but unfortunately sometimes realism sets in and you know you probably aren’t going to win.”

That may have been the case when Mo Donegal raced at the Kentucky Derby in May. With jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. at the reins, Mo Donegal placed fifth to the winning horse, Rich Strike, who came from behind to claim the victory. Steve and Vicki and their family were in attendance at Churchill Downs to witness the race.

“They are very strict at the Derby and you can’t get close to the horses at all, but it is a fun atmosphere overall,” said Vicki. “And I love the hats and the outfits.”

Unfortunately for the Sukups, they were not present for Mo’s victory at the Belmont

To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition