Sue E. Lollar, 67, of Clear Lake, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the summer of 2021.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Heart Association. Condolences may be sent to Mike Lollar, 913 Main Ave, Clear Lake,Iowa 50428.

Sue E. Bonnar was born Feb. 26, 1953, daughter of Alex and Minnie (Helenga) Bonnar, of Chicago, Ill. She graduated from Plainfield, Ill., class of 1971. After high school, she married the love of her life, Mike Lollar, on Oct. 9, 1971 and to this union two children were born.

After their marriage, they moved to Crest Hill, Ill. and bought their first home in 1972. She worked as a telephone operator until her son, Michael, was born and then was able to stay at home and raise her sons. During the early 80’s, she re-entered the workforce at various customer service areas.

In 1992, Mike and Sue moved to the Clear Lake area, and she worked briefly for Target, in Mason City, and Serta, in Clear Lake. She spent many years and made many friendships while working at Clear Lake Bank and Trust, in Clear Lake, and later in Garner. In her retirement, she worked for Northside Automotive, and Stellar, in Garner. In 2018, they moved to California and just recently moved back to Clear Lake in the fall of 2020, citing that they wanted to be close enough to make breakfast for their grandchildren.

She enjoyed traveling by ground only to National Parks, family events, and functions. She liked hiking, going to all the new movies, and shopping. She loved reading, organizing family functions, making everyone play games and do puzzles. Sue loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends throughout the years. She was a collector of all things purple, elephants, and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Sue will be remembered for her friendliness and being able to talk to anyone.

Sue is survived by her husband, Mike Lollar, of Clear Lake; two sons, Michael (Michelle) Lollar, of Clear Lake, and Matthew (Rhonda Massie) Lollar, of Bloomington, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Alexander, Nathan, Bridget, Charlotte, Graham, and Brian Lollar; two brothers, Jeffrey Bonnar, of Villa Park, Ill. and Jon (Barbara) Bonnar, of Calimesa, Calif.; one sister, Barbara Schumann, of Braidwood, Ill., many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Minnie Bonnar; and a brother, James Bonnar.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.