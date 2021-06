Sue E. Lollar, 67, of Clear Lake, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020.

Join Sue’s family as they celebrate her life on Sunday, June 13, 2021. A public celebration of life will be held from 3-5 p.m. Light appetizers will be served. A private family dinner and remembrance will be held at 6 p.m. Both celebrations will be held at the Best Western Holiday Lodge, Emerald Room, 2023 7th Ave. N., Clear Lake.