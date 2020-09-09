Studying Ants

If we pay close attention, ants can provide some valuable life lessons

by Lowell Washburn

I bought another small farm last week. I’m still pretty excited about that. OK, so I should probably note that it’s only a plastic Ant Farm, but I’m excited just the same.

I know you might be wondering why a guy my age would purchase a product that’s normally found in the kiddie section of the local hobby shop. Good question. I don’t really know what started it all, but I’ve been fascinated with ants for about as long as I can remember. Much of my early knowledge was obtained from places like the grade school newspaper, My Weekly Reader or National Geographic Magazine. What I learned was amazing. Some ants, for example, can lift up to 50 times their weight; the equivalent of a first-grader singlehandedly lifting your car off the ground and holding it over his head. I learned that ants are among the most abundant creatures on earth, outnumbering humans by more than 1.5 million to one. In some habitats, ants