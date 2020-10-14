Struggles continue for Clear Lake volleyball team

(Above) Senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg was a team leader in several catergories Tuesday night. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake volleyball team struggled through the week with a disappointing loss to Webster City followed by a tournament at Mason City where they were unable to win even one set.

Webster City 3, Clear Lake 2

The Lions had their moments when Webster City (11-12) came to town on Tuesday, Oct. 6, but unfortunately the Lynx pulled out the 3-2 victory.

“It was a very tough loss in five sets for us,” said Coach Heather Johnson. “We came out on fire for Senior Night and just couldn’t sustain it.”

Things were looking bright for Clear Lake as they won the first set, 25-13. Webster City rallied and took the next two sets, 25-14 and 25-17. The Lions stayed alive with a 25-21 win in the fourth set, before the Lynx ended it with a 15-7 victory.

“I was happy that we fought back and brought the match into a fifth set, but it was disappointed with the outcome. I was expecting to win that match because I believe in this team, but I can still see some doubt in my players,” said Johnson.

Kaitlyn VanderPloeg had a huge night on both offense and defense. She recorded 21 kills and four blocked shots. Also having a stellar night was Delaney Eden with 12 kills and Ashlyn Fread had 28 assists and she was 21/22 from the service line with three aces. Ali Maulsby led the defense with 14 digs, while Sophie Ollenburg had 12. Ollenburg was 14/14 from the service line with one ace, while Maulsby was 14/15 with one ace.

“While the result wasn’t what we wanted, I feel extremely lucky to have this group of seniors. They were my first group to coach at the seventh grade level here at Clear Lake and it’s not a coincidence that they are my first varsity group to coach. I have loved seeing them grow throughout the years both on and off the court,” said Johnson.

Seniors on the team include Ollenburg, Maulsby, Eden, Chelsey Holck, VanderPloeg, Dani Mennenga and Kaley Meyer.

Mason City Tournament

The Lions traveled to a tournament in Mason City on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The team opened the day against Cen