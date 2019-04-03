Strong start for Clear Lake boys track team

by Michelle Watson

For their first meet of the season, the Clear Lake boys track team had a phenomenal showing, with plenty of first place finishes, including some new records.

“We had a great first night outside,” said Coach A.J. Feuerbach. “We were close to winning the meet, but we had some sore muscles and a disqualification that really hurt our shot to win the meet.”

The Lions ended up third in the seven-team field with 124 points. Central Springs was just three points ahead of them with 127 points for second place. Lake Mills won the meet with 137 points.

Justin Wright started the season off right by setting a meet record in the 800 meter run. Wright ran the race in 2:06.89. The previous record was 2:08.79.

The 4x200 relay team also set a meet record with a time of 1:37.09. The previous record was 1:38.96. Competing on the relay was Jorge Rivera, Carson Toebe, Tanner Reimann and Kody Kearns.

Drew Enke and Mitchell Raber owned the 110 hurdle event with a first and second place finish. Enke claimed the top spot with a time of 16.59, followed by Faber in 17.00.

The distance medley relay team and the sprint medley team both won their individual relays. The distance medley team of Tyres Green-Harrington, Zane Anderson, Jagger Schmitt and Justin Wright completed the race in 3:56.43. The sprint medley team of Kearns, Nick Danielson, Jaden O’Brien-Green and Schmitt ran their race in 1:41.29.

The 4x400 relay team of Wright, Enke, O’Brien-Green and Schmitt placed second with a time of 3:46.99.

The Lions picked up a pair of two-three finishes in field events. Anderson placed second in the high jump with a jump of 5.04”, while Kearns was third with a leap of 5’02”. In the long jump, Rivera was second with a jump of 19’10.75”, while Toebe was third with a leap of 18’02”.

“Our newcomers did great in their first meet and the veterans set many personal records on our first night out. We are very excited for our next opportunities,” said Feuerbach.

Other events placing included:

•100 M Dash: Austin Warnke, fifth, 12.41

•200 M Dash: Jordan Bergman, sixth, 26.11

•400 M Dash: O’Brien-Green, third, 57.25

•400 M Hurdles: PJ Feuerbach, fifth, 1:07.33

•1600 M Run: Tanner Reimann, fifth, 5:24.57

•Discus: Cameron Levenhagen, third, 117’07”; Austin Larson, sixth, 104’08”

•Shuttle Hurdle: Raber, Tyson Cooley, Feuerbach, Enke, third, 1:10.43

•4x800: Joe Faber, Bergman, Austin Young, Reimann, third, 9:31.58