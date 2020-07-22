Striking a balance for new city dock use may be challenging

(Above) The new floating dock in front of the Sea Wall has been a popular addition this summer. The city is now working to strike a balance of use for the dock. An early draft of an ordinance limits public use for boats to tie up to the dock at three hours; 30-minutes for commercial vessels and only one watercraft from a commercial business at a time.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

How much commercial use should be allowed on the city’s new public dock at the end of Main Avenue?

The Clear Lake City Council heard criticism from one Clear Lake businessman Monday night about an ordinance the city is considering which would restrict the use of the dock by his patrons.

Jim Flick, owner of Movement Solutions in Clear Lake, told the Council he is concerned about language in the first draft of the ordinance which limits commercial use of the city dock to “incidental” drop-offs and pick-ups not to exceed 30-minutes per watercraft. It also specifies no more than one commercial vessel or watercraft can be moored or docked at the facility at any one time by any one business renting watercraft to the public.

Flick, who said he will have almost 2,000 rental contracts with customers this year, asked the Council to consider the effect such an ordinance will have on his business, as well as the guests to the community he is servicing.

“This seems like an extreme measure,” said Flick, adding that the ordinance could prevent customers who rent his watercrafts from using the boat slips while they walk downtown to shop or enjoy a meal. “I can’t understand why my customers can’t use the dock.”

City Administrator Scott Flory said he drafted an ordinance setting up rules and regulations for the use of the Main Avenue/Sea Wall City Dock. However, the draft is now being forwarded to the Parks and Recreation Board for discussion, changes, or rec-