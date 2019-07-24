Storbeck participates in Shrine Bowl

Clear Lake’s Tate Storbeck (right) keeps a hold of Davenport Assumption’s Anthony Valainis during Saturday’s Shrine Bowl football game at the UNI-Dome,  in Cedar Falls.  The Iowa Shrine Bowl Game is an all-star football game between selected pre-college football athletes on each side of a north-south dividing line in Iowa.  The players are selected by a process of nomination by coaches, balloting by state-wide sports media professionals, and official invitation from a representative of the Iowa Shrine Bowl.  Storbeck competed on the North team.  The South won the game, 24-13.  The head coach for the North team was Jay Rozeboom, of West Lyon - Inwood.  Storbeck started the game and also played in the third quarter. Photo by Jake Ryder/Mid-America Publishing

