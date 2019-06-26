Stolen car pulled from lake

(Above) Clear Lake Police Officer Tory Reimann and firefighter Andrew LaCascio look on as a stolen vehicle is pulled from the lake at the Main Avenue boat ramp early Sunday morning. In the water are Clear Lake firefighters (L-R) Mike Meester, Joel Andrade and Greg Southgate. -Photo by Chris Barragy.

Clear Lake police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle which was found unoccupied submerged in Clear Lake Sunday.

At about 2:50 a.m. June 23 a Clear Lake police officer located an unoccupied vehicle submerged in the lake at the city-owned boat ramp located at the end of Main Avenue.

Police officers requested the assistance of the Clear Lake Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office (CGSO). Clear Lake Fire personnel confirmed the vehicle was unoccupied and the scene was turned over to the DNR and the Sheriff’s Office.

According to CLPD Captain Mike Colby, during the course of their investigation they were able to locate the owner of the vehicle unharmed, in Mason City. The owner reported the vehicle had been stolen from a location in Clear Lake.

The vehicle was removed from the lake and the CLPD is currently investigating the vehicle theft. The case remains open.

Anyone with information about the vehicle theft is asked to contact the Clear Lake Police Department at 641‐357‐2186 or by emailing police@cityofclearlake.org. Those providing information may remain anonymous.