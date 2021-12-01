Still opportunities to contribute to Giving Tree

There are still local families looking for a little help during the holiday season. With two weeks remaining until gifts are due, 36 of the 188 ornaments appearing on The Giving Tree remain available.

The Giving Tree is a collaboration between the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter and local schools. Forms to sign up for the 2021 Giving Tree were distributed at Clear Lake Schools, Lake Town Charlie Brown and Head Start in Clear Lake. Ornaments requesting food for a family and children’s gifts were then created and are displayed on The Giving Tree in the Mirror-Reporter office at 12 N. 4th St.

Those interested in purchasing gifts or food cards for the Giving Tree may choose ornaments at the newspaper office between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Wrapped gifts and food cards must be turned in to the Mirror-Reporter no later than noon Wednesday, Dec. 15. Families are then notified when gifts are ready for pick up.

Those choosing not to shop this holiday season might consider making a financial donation to the Giving Tree and the funds will be used to fulfill the Christmas needs of local families. Again this year, thanks to Share Life, donations of cash and food cards for Giving Tree families are tax-deductible.

Those with questions about purchasing gifts or food for families, or wishing to make a donation which will be dedicated to the Giving Tree, should contact Marianne Gasaway at the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter, 357-2131. To make a tax-deductible donation to this year’s Giving Tree, make checks payable to Share Life with “Giving Tree” noted in the memo. Donations can be dropped off at the Mirror-Reporter office.