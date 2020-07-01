Steven W Adair, 68, passed away with family by his side on June 23, 2020, after a long battle with renal cell carcinoma. He was born in Albuquerque, N.M., on March 15, 1952, but always claimed Texas as home.

Steve moved to Clear Lake with his wife, Nancy Nickerson, to work for TeamQuest in 2011. He enjoyed Iowa’s spring, summer and fall and the array of beautiful flowers of the seasons. Steve was a member of the Mason City Rifle Club, Clear Lake Historical Society (board member), First Presbyterian Church, of Mason City, and was a Distinguished Toastmaster – Toastmaster’s International.

Steve is survived by his wife; sons, Eric (Tamara) Adair, Conowingo, MD, Sean (Crystal) Adair, Rockwall, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Adair, Nicole (Ryan) Morris, Katie Adair and Laura Adair; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Jackson Morris; mother-in-law, Pauline Nickerson; sister, Lynn (Mark Conklin) Adair, Mounds, Okla.; aunt, Eunice Adair, Davis, Calif.; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eric and Evelyn Adair.

Arrangements are pending with Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake. With the current Corona Virus Pandemic, services are not scheduled. Memorials may be sent to the Clear Lake Historical Society, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or First Presbyterian Church, of Mason City.

