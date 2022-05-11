Steven M. Ward, 74, of Bella Vista, Ark., died April 30, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice House, in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Oct. 23, 1947, in Ames, Iowa to Meredith and Norene (Klein) Ward.

Steve was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He led a very full life. He served our country as an Army Intelligence Officer during the Vietnam Conflict. He also owned several businesses spanning from a printing company to boat captain of the Lady of the Lake. The majority of his career was spent as a Chamber of Commerce Executive in several communities, the last being Fayetteville, Ark.

Steve is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Louise; stepchildren, Tara (Mike) Schomburg, of Omaha, Neb.; Tom (Dani) Paullus, of Dallas, Texas, Laura Barrett, of Chicago, Ill., William (Kelly) Barrett, of Springfield, Ill., Julie (Jim) Kieffer, of Nevada, Iowa and Bradley Barrett, of Linwood, Wash.; sisters, Cynthia (Lyle) Opheim, of Punta Gorda, Fla., Patricia (Monte) Miller, of Edwardsville, Ill.; grandchildren; Emily, Mary, Leo, Bernardo, Allison, Benjamin, Christopher, Jillian; and grandboys, Ethan and Lucas.

Memorial services were held on Monday, May 9, at 3 p.m., at Highland United Methodist Church, in Bella Vista.

Memorials may be made to Highland Methodist Church Sunday School (Bella Vista), American Legion (Bella Vista), or Circle of Life Hospice House (Bentonville).

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.