Sterling Lien, 84, of Crawfordsville, Iowa and formerly of Clear Lake, died on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home.

Military honors were provided by the US Navy on Tuesday, April 26, at the Smith Funeral Home, in Grinnell, Iowa. A memorial gathering was also held.

Memorials may be designated to Poweshiek County Pheasants Forever and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at www.smithfh.com.

Sterling Arlo Lien was born on Nov. 19, 1937, in Rockwell City, Iowa, to Andreas and Sigrid (Folden) Lien. He was raised in Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1956. Sterling honorably served in the United States Navy. He attended NIACC in Mason City, and then received his BA degree in business from Drake University, in Des Moines.

Sterling was united in marriage to Barbara Joan Boetel in August of 1966 at Trinity Cathedral in Omaha, Neb. The couple resided in Clear Lake, Des Moines, and Omaha, before making their home in Grinnell in 1976. The couple owned and managed Gambles Hardware Store in Grinnell until 1980, and then Sterling was employed at Grinnell College as a HVAC technician, retiring in 2000. During his retirement, Sterling served the community as a school bus driver for several years for the Grinnell-Newburg School District until 2014.

Sterling will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, his artful turn of a story, and the ability to make you laugh. He loved his family and his loyalty to his children was something they’ll never forget. He could be counted on to show up, whenever, and wherever he was needed no matter what time of the night. He loved his grandkids fiercely and took them all fishing and patiently baited hooks at some point in their lives. He lived a simple life, but touched so many other lives in such a positive and gentle way that won’t be forgotten by those that were lucky enough to call him Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, Brother or Friend.

Sterling is survived by his daughters, Leslie (Scott) Bailey, of Crawfordsville, Iowa, and Jane Lien, of Los Gatos, Calif.; sons, John (Kerstin) Lien, of The Woodlands, Texas and George (Sarah) Lien, of Pendelton, Ky.; grandchildren, Charles and Olive Bailey, Rowan Berry, Peyton, Haley, and Isaac Lien, and Madison and Lindsey McEnaney; and siblings, Joyce Strand, Shirley Berrie, Nancy Weber, and Mike Lien. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, William and George Lien.