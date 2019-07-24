Stephen R. Barlow

Stephen Ray Barlow, 78, of Mason City, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery with military honors provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the funeral home, in Clear Lake.

Steve was born June 12, 1941, the son of Vern and Marion (Spillman) Barlow, in Burchinal, Iowa. He was united in marriage and to that union three daughters were born. He later married Connie Fraser.

Steve grew up and attended school in Clear Lake and Mason City before enlisting in the United States Air Force and serving in Panama during the Vietnam War. Throughout his life he worked as a mechanic and also drove a semi for many years.

Steve loved racing cars, eagles, leather work, working on cars, and watching Westerns. He also loved taking care of his house and completing projects outside on his property.

Steve is survived by his wife, Connie, of Mason City; two daughters, Mysti Acosta and Tammy Quirindongo, both of Austin, Minn.; two step-children, Brian Barlow, of Rudd, Iowa and Jennifer Barlow, of Waterloo, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Vern Barlow, Jr., of Mesa, Az., Kae Barlow, of Tempe, Az. and Roland Barlow, of Clear Lake; a special niece and caregiver, Cherryl Poole; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest daughter, Michelle R. Barlow-Kelly.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.