State Tournament information

For the second straight year and third time in four years, the Clear Lake girls will be competing for a State title.

The Lions are the second seed in Class 3A, behind Cherokee (22-0). Clear Lake will take on Waukon (19-4) in the first round game Monday, March 1, at 9 p.m. The winner will advance to the semi-finals against either Unity Christian (seeded third, 22-2) or Roland Story (seeded sixth, 17-4). The Lions are familiar with Roland-Story. They topped R-S, 48-39, on Jan. 28.

In addition to the top seed, Cherokee, the other side of the Class 3A bracket includes West Lyon (seeded fourth, 22-1), West Burlington (seeded fifth, 21-1) and Davenport Assumption (seeded eighth, 8-11).

Semi-final games will be played Thursday, March 4, with the Championship set for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6.

Tickets

To accommodate social distancing in 2021, tickets will be sold in reserved pods and on a per game basis. Fans will be asked to clear Wells Fargo Arena following each game. All spectators who require use of a seat must purchase a ticket. Cost is $10 per game. All tickets are sold online. Access the site through the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union or Hy-VeeTix.com.

Doors will open 60-minutes prior to tip-off of the first game of each day and then approximately 30-minutes for each subsequent game or once the arena is cleared from the previous game. There will be a “no reentry” policy for Wells Fargo Arena to help manage social distancing and spectator traffic flow. Pass outs will not be allowed.

When purchasing reserved seating pods, the home team spectators (top seed) should sit on the team bench side of the arena. Visiting team spectators (lower seed) should sit across from the team bench in the arena.

Home Team Sections are: 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 124.

Visiting Team Sections are: 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 120.

Due to the capacity limitations this year, fans will not be allowed to greet their teams in the Main Lobby area of Wells Fargo Arena following games as they have done previously. Team/fan gatherings must occur offsite.

Venue & Parking

Information

Wells Fargo Arena will be adhering to face covering and social distancing protocols. Face coverings are required to be worn at all times in the arena unless eating or drinking while seated. Spectators should sit in the assigned seating location printed on their purchased ticket.

All bags and purses are subject to search by Wells Fargo Arena security prior to spectator entry. No outside food or drink is allowed to be carried into the arena by spectators. Wells Fargo Arena has implemented a clear bag policy for all events. A maximum size of 12”x6”x12” is permitted. Exceptions will be made for bags containing items required for medical, family, or childcare.

Radio and TV coverage

The 2021 Girls State Basketball Tournament will be covered by radio stations across the state of Iowa, including KGLO AM-1300 and KRIB AM-1490 FM-96.7, Mason City.

Additionally, the IGHSAU will provide a live stream for all quarterfinal and semifinal games on the IGHSAU Digital Network powered by MidAmerican Energy Company. All five (5) championship games will be broadcast live on-air and online by Iowa PBS.