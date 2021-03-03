State recognizes Cerro Gordo vaccination efforts with extra doses

This week CG Public Health will receive an additional 1,170 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed the week of March 8 to 1,970.

“We would like to thank the state and Governor’s office for the extra doses; we have been asking for more vaccine and our team’s preparation for this is paying off,” said Karen Crimmings, Disease Prevention and Health Promotion manager at CG Public Health. “CG Public Health would again like to recognize the tremendous effort of our volunteers as without them, this mass vaccination site would not be possible.”

The 1,170 additional doses come in the form of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This vaccine has already been widely distributed across Iowa, including through some local pharmacies in Cerro Gordo County. Much like the Moderna vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNtTech vaccine is a two-dose series. One difference is the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is to be administered on or after 21 days from the first dose, where the Moderna vaccine uses a 28-day timeline.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to get doses into arms and save lives,” shared Crimmings. Vaccines will be distributed through the mass vaccination site and community partnerships to ensure rapid deployment.

Vaccine Partnership developed

Through continued partnership, CG Public Health and MercyOne North Iowa have developed a plan for an additional point of distribution for COVID-19 vaccines in Cerro Gordo County. Through this plan, MercyOne North Iowa is utilizing a COVID-19 vaccine interest list where you can sign up and await notification for your opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through MercyOne North Iowa. The interest list is open to the public and is not limited to patients of MercyOne North Iowa.

Those who would like to be placed on the vaccine interest list should complete the secure form found at

www.MercyOne.org/vaccinealert.

As vaccine supply increases, CG Public Health will allocate doses to MercyOne North Iowa to vaccinate those on the waiting list; MercyOne will contact eligible patients by phone and offer an appointment. If you do not respond on the first attempt to reach you, the appointment time will be given to the next person on the list. MercyOne North Iowa will attempt to contact you the next time vaccine is available.

Being on the MercyOne list does not prevent you from receiving the vaccine elsewhere. We strongly encourage you to continue pursuing other options to receive the vaccine including through CG Public Health’s sign-up.