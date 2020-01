Ashley DeLong and Tate Storbeck were honored at a recent basketball game for winning the Class 1A State Co-ed Golf Championship last summer. The co-ed meet was an alternate shot format. The two combined to shoot a 73 and won the cardback to win the tournament. DeLong and Storbeck will also be honored at the Parade of Champions at the Girls State Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 6, during half-time of the 5A Girls Championship game at Wells Fargo Arena. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy