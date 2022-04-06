Start counting!

Get ready for the Easter holiday with an Easter Egg Hunt in your local newspaper!

Look over all of the pages very carefully and simply call 641-357-2131 and tell us how many eggs you found in your paper. (Excluding ads). If calling after hours, you may leave your information on our answering system. Just remember to tell us your name, phone number and how many eggs you found.

Everyone who calls in with the correct number by 5 p.m., Sunday, April 10, will be entered into a noon Monday drawing for a special Easter gift from Ralphene’s in Clear Lake.

Remember to call 641-357-2131 with your best guess! (Only one entry per household please). Enjoy the thrill of the hunt!