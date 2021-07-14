Staffing changes at Parks & Rec Department

by Marianne Gasaway

Construction of a new community wellness center has brought about an opportunity for changes within the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting Adam Long, the newly named director of the wellness center, reported construction is on schedule and features such as indoor playground equipment are being researched.

A draft was also presented to the Council for an Assistant to the Director position to be created. The new hire would spearhead recreational sports and activities programs for the city, as well as oversee pool and beach use. The position, which will begin to be advertised in August, will offer an annual salary ranging from $50,000 to $60,000.

Following Long’s presentation, Councilman Mike Callanan asked City Administrator Scott Flory if the parks department was in the midst of a “paradigm shift?” Flory responded, “The very genesis of that, yes.”

Recent changes to department leadership include the resignation of P&R Director Randy Miller. Miller had served in the leadership position since 2012. Prior to that appointment he