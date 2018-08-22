Young squad will rely on versatility in upcoming season

(Above) 2018 GHV Varsity Volleyball - Members of hte 2018 GHV varsity volleyball team include front Row (L-R): Jamie Hejlik, Kelsey Watson, Morgan Ryerson, Jayden Frank, Chloe Frank, Carlee Frayne, Erica Eenhuis, Maddie Graham. Back Row (L-R): Megan Eastman, Tori Sloan, Macey Spilman, Maddie Williams, Tricia Hall, Coach Kelsey Edwards.

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team may be young this season, but what they lack in experience they will make up for in versatility.

“We have many girls who can play more than one position,” said Head Coach Kelsey Edwards. “Our strength will be the opportunity to try different line-ups to find the best combination for the team.”

The team only returns two letterwinners from last year’s 6-18 squad. The team will be led by senior Maddie Williams, who plays right side. The other returning letterwinner is Morgan Ryerson, a sophomore, who plays middle.

Coach Edwards is also expecting seniors Macey Spilman, Tori Sloan, Tricia Hall and Megan Eastman to contribute. Also competing for varsity positions will be junior Carlee Frayne, sophomores Maddie Graham, Jamie Hejlik, Erica Eenhuis, Jayden Frank and Kelsey Watson. Freshman Chloe Frank is also a promising newcomer.

Forest City and Lake Mills are the two teams that Coach Edwards is predicting to be tough this season.

Coach Edwards will be assisted by Renee Weisenstein and Kaitlin Murphy. There are 34 players on the roster this season.