Wins racking up for GHV girls

(Above) The GHV girls golf team claimed the Top of Iowa Conference crown. members of the team are (L-R): Kelsey Watson, Carlee Frayne, Bailee Frayne and Taylor Bell. -Photo courtesy of Cheila Frayne

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls are getting into the swing of the season, following a slow start. The team captured two victories and made school history with a new individual record. They also were named Top of Iowa Conference champions for the sixth consecutive year.

Forest City Meet

Despite some strong winds, the GHV girls posted their best triangular score of the season when they traveled to Forest City on Monday, May 7. The Cardinals won the meet with 213, followed by North Union with 213 and Forest City with 229.

“I’m pleased with how we’re improving considering the lack of practice time we’ve had,” said Coach Todd Greiman.

Senior Bailee Frayne led the team with a 39. Rounding out the score was Carlee Frayne with a 44, Taylor Bell posted a 56 and Kelsey Watson ended with a 74.

GHV Meet

It was a big day on the home course for the Cardinal girls when they captured another big win on Friday, April 4. The highlight of the day was Bailee Frayne setting a new school record for the lowest nine-hole score with her very low, 33.

“Bailee displayed some amazing putting strokes on the way to her record-setting round,” said Coach Todd Greiman.

The Cardinals won the meet by firing a 195. Lake Mills was second with 223 and Forest City was third with 277.

Coach Greiman is impressed with how his team is improving. Even though this was a home meet, both Taylor Bell and Kelsey Watson have not been able to play on the course due to inclement weather.

“Taylor and Kelsey are both working their way to improvement. When the season began I didn’t think we’d have the firepower to break 200, but the girls came through,” said Greiman.

Carlee Frayne was another big factor in the low GHV score. She was only three strokes behind her older sister, firing a 36. Bell carded a 59 and Watson posted a 67.

TIC Meet

Tight Fairways make the Armstrong Golf Course a difficult place to play, but the GHV girls handled the challenge well on their way to capturing the Top of Iowa Conference championship on Monday, May 7. This was the sixth year in a row the girls claimed the honor. A large part of the team’s success is the golfing abilities of sisters, Bailee and Carlee Frayne, who claimed the top two spots.

Senior Bailee Frayne was named medalist with her score of (38-3)75. This was her fourth time claiming the honor. She was also named Top of Iowa Conference Player of the Year.

Sophomore Carlee Frayne was the runner-up with her score of (43-39)82.

“Bailee and Carlee are gaining confidence and really stepped up today,” said Coach Todd Greiman.

Rounding out the GHV score was Kelsey Watson, (61-63)124 and Taylor Bell, (62-64)126.

The Cardinals won the nine-team meet with a score of 407. Bishop Garrigan was second with a 442 and West Hancock was third, carding a 463.