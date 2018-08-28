Win well worth the wait

(Above) Clear Lake’s Drew Enke hauls in one of four catches he made during Friday night’s game against Osage. Enke had 68 receiving yards. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

It took two days, but Clear Lake High School’s football season got underway Friday night. And it was worth the wait.

Lightning delays pushed the start of the game from 7:30 to almost 9:30. Some three hours later the Lions claimed a thrilling 55-40 victory over Osage.

“It was an odd night. Emotions were running high — there were highs and lows as we were ready to start the game, then sent for cover,” said Clear Lake Head Coach Jared DeVries. In his pre-game comments the coach noted he was pleased to keep Osage, now a 1A school, on the schedule because he respected Green Devils Coach Matt Finn and knew his team would be a solid opponent.

Each team experienced some early jitters, but the Lions eventually settled into a passing game which yielded results.

Quarterback Jaylen DeVries got the Lions on the board first with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Kody Kearns. Hunter Nielsen kicked the extra point to give the Lions a 7-0 lead. The Lion defense quickly gave the ball back to DeVries and company with an interception by Nick Danielson. The turnover allowed Jaden Green to score from four-yards out. It was the first of three touchdowns the sophomore would have on the night. He finished with 196-yards on 21 carries, also recording a pair of two-point conversions.

By halftime the Lions were in cruise control with a 27-0 lead.

Less than three-minutes into the second half Green scored again and a successful two-point conversion put the continuous clock in motion with the score at 35-0.

Just when it seemed everything was going Clear Lake’s way, the Green Devils came alive. A TD and two-point conversion with five-minutes remaining in the third made the score 35-8 and stopped the continuous clock.

The Lions responded with a quick touchdown of their own, as Nick Danielson rambled 62-yards for a Clear Lake score to put his team ahead 41-8.

Osage wasn’t ready to give in and the host team put together a nine play, 68-yard scoring drive to close the third quarter down 41-16.

Green raced 76-yards mere seconds into the fourth quarter for his third TD of the night and it appeared the Lions would coast to a victory ahead 47-16.

Looks were deceiving.

Two-minutes later the Green Devils were back in the end zone after a 34-yard touchdown pass capped a seven-play, 60-yard drive. A two-point conversion nearly halved the score, 47-24. On Clear Lake’s next possession Green was stripped of