A win and two losses for CL softball

(Above) Clear Lake’s Chloe Mueller makes a play at first base to get a Waverly-Shell Rock runner out. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The season got off to a rough start, but the Clear Lake girls softball team ended their first week of action with a win. They are now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the North Central Conference. Coach Austin Peterson said he was pleased with the progress his team has shown over three games and is looking forward to being at full strength once the golf and soccer seasons have ended for Clear Lake girls.

W-SR 18, CL 3

The first game of the season was a wet and cold one, as the Lions faced perennial power Waverly-Shell Rock in their opener on Tuesday, May 23. The game was close to start, but the Go-Hawks eventually pulled away for an 18-3 win.

W-SR started the game off with a run in the first, but in the bottom of the inning Julia Merfeld slapped a single and ran all the way to third on an error. Macy Mixdorf hit Merfeld in to make the score 1-1 after the first inning.

Waverly added five runs in the third inning, but again Clear Lake answered in the bottom half of the inning with two runs of their own. Merfeld and Sara Faber each started the inning off with a single. Michaela Niles brought Merfeld in with a single, while Sara Faber scored off a wild pitch, making the score 6-3 Go-Hawks after three innings.

In the top of the fourth, Waverly busted the game open with a 12 run inning. The Lions could not score any runs in the bottom half of the inning, ending the game with an 18-3 score.

Sara Faber was one-for-two at the plate with one run scored. Merfeld was two-for-two with two runs scored. Nile had one hit with an RBI. Mixdorf and Rachel Barillas each contributed an RBI.

Kiersten Baalson took the loss, pitching three and one-half innings and giving up nine runs, eight earned. She walked three and struck out four. Kayla Ritter pitched in the top half of the fourth and give up nine runs, all earned.

Algona 9, CL 4

The second game of the season sent the Lions traveling to Algona on Wednesday, May 24, for their first North Central Conference game. The Lions battled the entire game, but costly mistakes

