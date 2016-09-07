Webster City wears down Lions in 44-13 battle

(Above) Clear Lake’s Nick Eggers is brought down by a Webster City defensive player during Friday night’s home game. Eggers scored one of Clear Lake’s touchdowns on a 14-yard carry.

The Clear Lake Lions (0-2) gave sixth rated (3A) Webster City a battle in the first half, but it was all Lynx in the second on their way to a 44-13 non-district victory.

“They’ve got a great team, anchored by a great line. We knew what we were going to get,” said Clear Lake Coach Jared DeVries. “We went blow-to-blow for two and one-half to three quarters. They wore us down, but the kids played hard.”

Leading the way for the Lions was Zach Lester, who was Webster City quarterback Drew Fielder’s worst nightmare. Lester was seemingly everywhere the QB delivered the ball, snatching four first half interceptions and setting up the Lion offense for success. His effort was within one pick of tying a single game record for an individual.

Lester recorded his first interception on Webster City’s second possession and ran the ball back to the Lynx 35. The Lynx defense forced a three-and-out, only to set up another Lester pick on their next series. This time the Lions took over the ball at their own eight-year-line and couldn’t get out of the hole. Punting from his end zone, Lester inadvertently stepped back onto the line, resulting in a safety. Webster City added insult to injury shortly after they fielded the ensuing free kick. The moved the ball 36 yards in five plays for a touchdown, making the score 9-0 early in the second quarter.

To their credit, the Lions roared back with a fast-moving six-play, 60-yard touchdown drive. Nick Eggers rumbled in from 14-yards out to put his team on the board. Aaron Canchola’s extra-point kick narrowed the score to 9-7.

The Lions were poised to keep building on their momentum as they came out of the halftime break trailing by only two points. Joey Monson recovered a Webster City fumble to start the second half and the Lions had the ball at midfield. A gamble to go for it on fourth-and-five at the 47 came up empty and the tide began to turn Webster City’s way.

The Lynx began to focus on their ground game and put together a 10-play, 53-yard drive which resulted in a touchdown and PAT to put them ahead, 16-7.

And while the Lions started to sputter, the Lynx pounced. They outgained the Lions 139 to five in the third quarter and scored again before the period ended to lead 23-7.

Clear Lake’s Kyle Calaguas blocked a Lynx punt early in the final frame and recovered the ball on the Webster City 30 to set up the Lions’ second score of the night. Lester capped the drive on a touchdown pass from Thomas Storbeck. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the margin at 10, 23-13.

Clear Lake tried to keep the pressure on with an on-side kick, but the Lynx fielded the ball and them took it to the end zone in three plays. A successful PAT put them back in the driver’s seat, 30-13. They continued to roll with two more touchdowns in the final six-minutes.

The Lions finished with just 10-yards rushing. Speed Toyne was the lone Lion in double figures with 11-yards on seven carries. Storbeck was hit for a total loss of 16-yards in seven carries.

They were more successful through the air, as Storbeck completed 11 of 24 pass attempts for 90 yards. Ryan Atkinson caught three passes for 40-yards. Lester and Speed Toyne finished with two reception apiece for 22 and 20-yards respectively.

Webster City racked up 397-yards on the ground, led by Robert Frederickson’s 213-yard performance.

Defensively, Lester had five solo tackles to go with his four interceptions. The trio of Cody Matz, Joey Monson and Kyle Calaguas provided the bulk of the Lions’ tackles. Matz led the way with nine solo and two assisted tackles, as well as a sack. Monson was in on almost everything, tallying eight solo and five assisted tackles. Four of his tackles were made for a Lynx loss. Calaguas had seven solo and three tackle assists. Two of his solo tackles went for a loss. Dalton Grell was also among the team leaders with five solo and two assisted tackles.