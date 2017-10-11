Weather barely affects Lions in 40-6 win

(Above) Despite getting stiff armed by a Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL running back, Luke Eggers (34) moves in to make the tackle in Friday night’s game. Eggers finished the game with three solo and one assisted tackle. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Clear Lake Lions fans barely noticed the weather. Their football team was good enough to make them forget— even enjoy— the soggy night.

School officials decided to move up the start of the game to time the play with a forecasted break in the weather. The plan was a success, as little more than drizzle fell and the Lions were barely affected in a 40-6 victory over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/Cal.

The win kept the sixth rated (2A) Lions perfect in District 2 with two games remaining in the regular season. Clear Lake’s post-season fate is in its own hands, as they face the top two challengers in the district for playoff berths this week and next. This Friday they will travel to Crestwood (4-1, 4-3) and on Oct. 20 they will host New Hampton (4-1, 5-2). GHV is also still in the mix with a 3-2 record in the district and games remaining against New Hampton and Osage, which is also 3-2.

The Cowboys (0-7) showed they were determined to give the Lions a battle when they took the opening kickoff to Clear Lake’s 24, picking up a couple of first downs on the way. Nick Danielson tipped away a Jake Weidemann pass to end the scoring threat with five-minutes gone in the first quarter.

The Lions were stopped on their first possession, but after the Lion defense stopped the visitor the offense began to hit its stride. Jaylen DeVries found Drew Enke racing along the sideline for a 37-yard touchdown pass. Zach Lester’s PAT was good for a 7-0 lead.

Clear Lake’s hard-hitting defense knocked the ball loose two times on Cowboys’ next turn, but they somehow recovered each ball that slipped through their hands and managed to take the ball to the Lion 10. The defense finally put the hammer down and shut the Cowboys out.

In the blink of an eye Danielson broke through the Cowboy line and raced 82-yards for the second Lion TD. Lester’s kick made it 14-0 and that’s how the score remained at halftime.

Early in the third quarter the Lions started their scoring frenzy. Danielson picked up his second score on a two-yard touchdown run. Lester’s PAT lifted the score to 21-0.

The Cowboys got their only score in the game as the result of a Lion trick play. After a failed CL fake punt, CGD/Cal took advantage of a short field and Reymundo Vasquez scampered two-yards