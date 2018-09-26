Volleyball team celebrates first home win in five years

(Above) Clear Lake’s Delaney Eden taps one over the net during a home match against Hampton-Dumont. Eden ended the night with eight kills. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Clear Lake won its first home match in five years with a 3-1 victory over Hampton-Dumont Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The Lions had to buckle down for the win after dropping the first set, 25-12. They swept the next three for the victory, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19.

“I am sure the girls were a little disappointed in their effort the first set, but they sure rebounded well, coming back to beat H-D by winning the next three sets,” said Coach Richie Ellis. “This win was especially sweet, as it marked the first home match win in five years. The girls really stepped up and showed some heart after losing set one.”

Maranda Harrison led the Lion offense, putting down 12 kills. Macy Mixdorf, Mikayla Vanderploeg and Delaney Eden had eight kills apiece, while Sara Faber put down four.

Julia Merfeld set up the Lion attack with 30 assists.

Kaylee Nosbisch was a leader on defense, as she recorded 20 digs. Harrison was next with 14 and Mixdorf finished with 10. Mixdorf also had a team-high three blocks.

At the service line, Merfeld was a perfect 17/17 with two aces. Mixdorf and Jenna Nelson each went 15/16, with Mixdorf getting one ace and Nelson two. Nosbisch put in 11 of 13 serves and had two aces. Harrison was also 11/13 with one ace and Faber went 8/10 with an ace.

C-G-D 3, CL 0

North Central Conference leader Clarion-Goldfield-Dows remained perfect in league play with a 3-0 sweep of Clear Lake Thursday night, Sept. 20. The Cowgirls moved to 4-0 in the league and 21-7 overall, while the Lions fell to 1-4, 3-16.