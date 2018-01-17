Ups and downs for Lion grapplers

(Above) Clear Lake’s 113-pounder, Conner Morey, pinned Charles City’s Bronson Forsyth in 2:38 at the home meet Tuesday night. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

Clear Lake wrestlers treated fans to exciting matches in a triangular meet with Charles City and Denver. The Lions hammered Charles City, 61-16, but dropped a 56-17 decision to Denver Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Against Charles City, the meet started off at 220. Coach Mike Lester moved up Kade Hambly to take on a stout Josh Halligan, from Charles City. “Kade wrestled a great match to get the excitement rolling,” said Lester.

The momentum got an enormous push when late in the third period Jake Keith stepped in at 285 and put his opponent to his back and recorded a fall.

“It was a ton of fun to see how excited he got and really motivated the team to keep it rolling,” said the coach.

From there, the adrenaline only went up. Sam Jones, Connor Morey and Aaron Canchola recorded falls. Eric Faught and Bryan Hiller received forfeits, and a major decision from Jackson Hamlin and fall from Braxton Doebel put the Lions up 49-0. A fall from Ben Finn and forfeit to Dalton Mennenga ended the score at 61-16.

“It was a great showing for Clear Lake in this dual. It is fun to see how this team can perform when they have such great emotion and motivation,” said Lester.

Powerhouse Denver put up more of a fight against the Lions. The visitor prevailed, 56-17.

Eric Faught (126), Braxton Doebel (145) and Kade Hambly (195) had commanding wins against Denver. Hambly kept his 15-plus winning streak alive with a technical fall, 20-4.

Osage Duals

On Saturday, the Lions competed at the Osage Duals and compiled a record of 3-2. Clear Lake got wins over Dike-New Hartford, Independence and Osage. The dropped a 33-32 decision to North Central Conference rival Humboldt and fell 58-12 to Kasson-Mantorville (Minn.), 58-12.

Eric Faught (126) remained unbeaten, going 5-0 at the duals. He used four falls and a forfeit to advance his record.

Ben Finn (160) was 4-0 on the day, winning by fall in each of his matches.

Rhys Glidden (152) and Kade Hambly (195) were each 4-1 on the day.

CL 61, Charles City 16

220: Kade Hambly (CLLA) over Josh Halligan (CHCI) (Dec 7-5) 285: Jake Keith (CLLA) over Tylor Zuspan (CHCI) (Fall 5:31) 106: Sam Nelson (CLLA) over Dajon Richard (CHCI) (Fall 3:11) 113: Conner Morey (CLLA) over Bronson Forsyth (CHCI) (Fall 2:38) 120: Aaron Canchola (CLLA) over Alec Staudt (CHCI) (Fall 1:17) 126: Eric Faught (CLLA) over (CHCI) (For.) 132: Bryan Hillyer (CLLA) over (CHCI) (For.) 138: Jackson Hamlin (CLLA) over Roush Jaeger (CHCI) (MD 14-4) 145: Braxton Doebel (CLLA) over Cole Reams (CHCI) (Fall 1:16) 152: Dylan Koresh (CHCI) over Rhys Glidden (CLLA) (Fall 5:07) 160: Ben Finn (CLLA) over Elliott Sinnwell (CHCI) (Fall 2:43) 170: Jack Sindlinger (CHCI) over Connor OTool (CLLA) (MD 11-2) 182: Sam Niichel (CHCI) over Chance Poley (CLLA) (Fall 4:21) 195: Dalton Mennenga (CLLA) over (CHCI) (For.)

Denver 56, CL 17

182: Camden Krueger (DENV) over Dalton Mennenga (CLLA) (Fall 4:33) 195: Kade Hambly (CLLA) over Brandon Maitland (DENV) (TF 20-4 5:30) 220: Trevor