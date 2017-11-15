Two receive post-season honors for GHV

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team had two girls earn post season honors by being named to the Top of Iowa West Division All-Conference Teams. Seniors Jacki Van Oort and Taylor Gerdes were both named to the Second Team.

Van Oort, who was a middle hitter for the team, led the team in three categories, kills, digs and block. She recorded 167 kills, averaging 2.40 kills per set. She accounted for 14 blocks, five being solo. She also led the team in digs with 136 for the season. She also recorded 199 points from the service line including 19 aces.

“Jacki has been a strong leader for us this year both in the front row and in the back. She is involved in a majority of the plays as a front row player you have many responsibilities and Jacki’s ability to block, transition, pass, hit and cover, all in one play, is never ending and she does so with energy and passion,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards.

Gerdes adapted well to having her position changed late in the season from right side hitter to outside hitter.

“She was able to make the needed adjustment and helped give us a strong offense on the outside,” said Edwards. “Taylor did a nice job of putting up a strong block and took care of overpasses from the opposing team.”

Gerdes recorded 102 kills for the season, averaging 1.46 kills per set. She had seven assisted blocks and one solo block. She was second on the team in the assist category with 14. Gerdes plans on attending NIACC next year to play volleyball.