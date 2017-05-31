Tough week for GHV girls soccer team

It was a tough week for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer team. The Cardinals suffered two losses, one to Iowa Falls-Alden and one to Gilbert.

Iowa Falls-Alden 6, GHV 0

The Cards faced a good team when they played Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday, May 23. GHV fell to the Cadets early in the season, 2-0.

“We were pretty confident we could get that score to be closer the second time around,” said Coach Josh Banse. “It just didn’t go that way for us. We saw some good things and some bad things, where Iowa Falls-Alden only saw good things.”

Morgan Westendorf played a majority of the game at the goalie position, collecting 16 saves. Hannah Lau came in to provide some relief and had four saves.

Gilbert 10, GHV 0

The Gilbert soccer team has been on a great run over the last four years and they proved why they are so good on Thursday, May 25, when they blanked the Cardinals, 10-0.

The Gilbert team returned all of their starters from last year’s State tournament team and it showed.

“They move the ball well and you can just tell they have played a lot of soccer and a lot of games together,” said Coach Banse. “If a coach can be happy with a 10-0 loss, I guess this is it. Our effort was 100 times better than it was Tuesday night and that is what we have been preaching all year long. Just give 100 percent all the time.”

Morgan Westendorf ended the night with seven saves and Hannah Law recorded nine saves.