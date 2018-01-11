Tough week for the GHV girls

(Above) GHV’s Mara Anderson works her way around a North Union defender. Anderson ended with six-points and five rebounds. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

It was a tough week for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls, as they suffered two big losses to two strong teams.

North Union 73, GHV 39

North Union proved to be a difficult defensive match-up for the Cardinals, with good perimeter shooters and a very good post player. The combination was fatal for GHV, who fell 73-39, to the Top of Iowa powerhouse on Thursday, Jan. 5, at home.

“We tried to mix up our defenses to control both the perimeter and the post, but we just couldn’t get it done,” said Coach Matt Erpelding.

North Union, who has a perfect record (8-0, 11-0), came out strong in the first quarter, outscoring the Cardinals 22-10.

GHV picked it up in the second quarter, aided by back-to-back threes by Jillian Heitland. Maddie Williams also hit a three with :04 seconds remaining in the half. Both teams scored 12-points in the second quarter and North Union took a 36-22 lead into the half.

Things got ugly in the second half for GHV. North Union outscored the Cardinals 39-17 on their way to the final 73-39 victory.

Heitland led the team in scoring with 15-points. Jayden Frank added seven and Mara Anderson had six points.

Anderson led the team in rebounds with five, followed by Heitland and Morgan Ryerson with four apiece.

Anderson also led the team in assists with five. Grabbing one steal apiece were Heitland, Anderson, Williams, Ryerson and Jade Hanson. Ryerson also had one blocked shot.

“The one good thing we can take from this game is that we cut down on our turnovers, which has been a focal point over break,” said Erpelding.

Algona 72, GHV 33

The Cardinals faced another tough opponent in Algona (8-3) on Friday night, Jan. 6.

GHV was slow to get anything started and Algona took advantage, outscoring the Cards 24-8 in the first quarter.

The Cardinals couldn’t stop the strong outside shooting of the Bulldogs, who hit six three-point shots in the second quarter to take a big 45-19 lead into the break.

“They have a talented trio of guards who can shoot the three, as well as take the ball to the rim and we couldn’t stop either,” said Coach Matt Erpelding.

The third quarter was more of the same, with Algona outscoring the Cards 19-6 for a 64-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The damage was done and the subs took over for both teams in the fourth quarter. The game ended with Algona picking up a 72-33 vic