Tough week for the Cardinal wrestling team

By Michelle Waton

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestling team dropped two matches in action last week.

On Thursday, Jan. 10, the team traveled to St. Ansgar for a quadrangular. The Cardinals fell to Northwood-Kensett, 39-27. GHV had three wrestlers that posted wins against the Vikings. Drew Furst and Adam Heflin both recorded pins for the Cardinals. Furst pinned Drew Wilder in :45 at 120 pounds. At 160 pounds, Heflin pinned Brandon Varner in 1:47. Nick Billings, at 182-pounds, picked up an 8-2 decision over Brody Brandstad. The rest GHV’s points came from forfeits.

On Saturday, Jan. 12, the team competed in the Lake Mills Dual Tournament. North Butler-Clarksville picked up a 52-21 victory over the Cardinals.

Heflin scored GHV’s first points with a pin in 1:04 against Jeremy Shier. Buck Weaver followed that at 170-pounds with another pin in 2:40 over J.C. Ulrich. Billings picked up the final GHV victory with an 11-4 decision at 182-pounds against David Crow.

“We have a couple of guys injured and that really hurt us,” said Coach Cory Jenniges.

GHV’s Top of Iowa West dual record stands at 3-12 and their overall record is 4-15.

Northwood-Kensett (NOKE) 39.0, GHV 27.0

106: Zach Feld (GHV) over (NOKE) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Drew Furst (GHV) over Drew Wilder (NOKE) (Fall 0:45) 126: Josiah Kliment (NOKE) over (GHV) (For.) 132: Caden Schrage (NOKE) over (GHV) (For.) 138: Drake Tiedemann (NOKE) over Luke Brown (GHV) (Dec 6-3) 145: Tyler Mills (NOKE) over (GHV) (For.) 152: Samuel Kliment (NOKE) over Nick Dyre (GHV) (Fall 1:07) 160: Adam Heflin (GHV) over Brandon Varner (NOKE) (Fall 1:47) 170: Gideon Rollene (NOKE) over Buck Weaver (GHV) (Fall 1:02) 182: Nick Billings (GHV) over Brody Brandstad (NOKE) (Dec 8-2) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Ethan Thofson (NOKE) over (GHV) (For.) 285: Cole Dakin (GHV) over (NOKE) (For.)

North Butler-Clarksville (NOBU) 52.0, GHV 21.0

138: Kolben Miller (NOBU) over Luke Brown (GHV) (Fall 5:01) 145: Logan Ott (NOBU) over (GHV) (For.) 152: Teryn Joebgen (NOBU) over Nick Dyre (GHV) (Fall 1:34) 160: Adam Heflin (GHV) over Jeremy Shier (NOBU) (Fall 1:04) 170: Buck Weaver (GHV) over J.C. Ulrich (NOBU) (Fall 2:40) 182: Nick Billings (GHV) over David Crow (NOBU) (Dec 11-4) 195: C.J. Niedert (NOBU) over (GHV) (For.) 220: Jase Wiebke (NOBU) over (GHV) (For.) 285: Chet Buss (NOBU) over Tyler Nielsen (GHV) (Fall 0:47) 106: Zach Feld (GHV) over (NOBU) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Cade Hardy (NOBU) over Drew Furst (GHV) (MD 12-2) 126: Bryce Trees (NOBU) over (GHV) (For.) 132: Trevor Brinkman (NOBU) over (GHV) (For.)