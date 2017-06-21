Tough week for the CL Lions

(Above) Jackson Hamlin pitched six innings against Algona. He gave up nine hits, five runs and struck out nine batters.

After dropping four games this week, the Clear Lake baseball team fell out of the rankings in class 2A. Last week the team ranked sixth in Class 2A. The team moved its record to 9-9 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

Algona 5, CL 2

The Lions varsity baseball team never found its rhythm, dropping a low-scoring, 5-2, game to Algona on Monday, June 12.

Algona jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning, before tacking on three more in the fifth. Clear Lake’s two runs came off RBIs in the second and fourth inning.

Erik McHenry and Zach Lester are credited with the RBIs, while David Vohs and Mitchell Raber got the runs. In total, Clear Lake had seven hits.

Jackson Hamlin pitched six innings, giving up nine hits and five runs with nine strikeouts. Lester also pitched, adding two strikeouts to close the game.

“Unfortunately, we were just not able to string together enough hits to get the runs we needed,” said Clear Lake Head Coach Seth Thompson. “Jackson pitched well enough to give us a good chance to win, but unfortunately our defense let in a couple unearned runs.”

CL 11, C-G-D 0

A steady onslaught of runs helped the Lions to a huge win on Wednesday, June 14, against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The Lions got the job done in five innings.

The Lions recorded three runs in the second inning, four in the third, and two in the fourth and fifth innings before the game was called on the 10-run rule.

Solid pitching lead the way for the Lions. Ben Finn started the game, pitching over two innings, with four batters walked, three strikeouts, no hits and no runs. Tanner Huey and David Vohs pitched one inning apiece. Each recorded one strikeout and one hit.

A highlight of the night was Jacob Peterson’s home run. The first of the season for the Lions.

Leading the way on offense was Zach Lester with three hits and two runs. Jacob Peterson smacked a homerun, while Nathan Tofte had one hit, recorded one run and had an RBI. Finn had two hits and two runs; and Vohs had three hits, one run and an RBI.

“I thought this was a very complete game both offensively and defensively,” said Clear Lake Head Coach Seth Thompson. “We had 14 hits in only five innings and our pitchers only gave up two hits on the night. It was great to see a number of hitters driving the ball for extra bases.”

Pleasant Valley 11, CL 1

Pleasant Valley got the bats going early and often Friday night, June 16, as they outhit the Lions, 13-4. The hot bats helped Pleasant Valley to an 11-1 victory.

“Pleasant Valley is a team with some great hitters and unfortunately on this particular day with short fences, hot air and a stiff breeze blowing, it was very difficult to keep them from scoring runs,” said Clear Lake Head Coach Seth Thompson.

Jacob Peterson scored the team’s lone run in the sixth inning.

Nathan Tofte did the majority of the pitching and took the loss on the mound. He struck out four, gave up 11 hits and nine runs. Mac Adams pitched nearly two innings, giving up two hits and two runs.

“Tofte battled well and I thought Mac did a nice job in relief,” said Thompson in conclusion.

Glenwood 2, CL 0

A-D-M Adel 15, CL 5

Saturday was a rough day for the Lions, dropping two games at a tournament in Glenwood.

The first game against Glenwood saw phenomenal pitching from both teams, unfortunately for Clear Lake, they just couldn’t pull the rest of the game together, as they fell, 2-0.

Glenwood scored one run in the second and third innings apiece for the final score.

The Lions’ lone hit of the game came from Jacob Peterson. In fact, the Lions only made it on base four total times, thanks to three batters getting walked.

“Unfortunately, teams go through stretches where hits are tough to come by and when you do put a good swing on it you hit it right at somebody, and right now, we are in that stretch,” said Clear Lake Head Coach Seth Thompson.

Ben Finn did the pitching, throwing seven strikeouts with six hits, two runs and one walk in 77 pitches.

“I thought the story of the game was Finn on the mound. He was outstanding and has gotten better every time he has pitched this year,” said Thompson. “To keep a great hitting team like Glenwood to zero earned runs over an entire game means you are mixing speeds and locating well.”

The Lions simply came up short against A-D-M Adel, who capitalized on errors and hits to hand Clear Lake their ninth loss of the season.

ADM had three monster innings, scoring four runs in the second, five in the fourth and four in the fifth. Meanwhile, the Lions put up four of their own in the third.

“Our offense showed signs of life, but unfortunately, we just could not get enough outs on defense to keep us in the game,” said Clear Lake Head Coach Seth Thompson. “We just made too many mistakes on defense against a good team like ADM.”

Leading the Lions’ offense was Erik McHenry with one hit and two runs; Austin Warnke with one hit and a run; Zach Lester with one run and an RBI; Jacob Peterson with two RBIs and a hit; Ben Finn with an RBI; and Chase Stuver added two hits and a run.