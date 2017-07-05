Tough end to the regular season for GHV softball team

(Above) GHV’s Jacki Van Oort fires a throw to first base to make an out in recent softball action. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura softball team dropped three games to end their regular season. The team ended the season with a record of 4-22. The team travels to Clear Lake tonight (July 5) for the opening round of Regionals. Game time is 7 p.m.

Eagle Grove 15, GHV 5

A huge third inning helped Eagle Grove to capture a 15-5 win over GHV on Monday, June 26.

The Eagles jumped out early, with a two run lead after the first inning, after a home run brought in two runs.

GHV got things rolling in the top of the third inning. Jackie Van Oort scored after Abby Kale hit a ground ball and reached first base on an error by the shortstop. The second run was scored after Kaylee Mahlstedt was walked, allowing Mackenzie Van Gerpen to score.

The score was tied, 2-2, as the Eagles went to bat in the bottom of the third. Eagle Grove took the lead for good after a 10-run scoring frenzy.

The Cardinals scored two more runs in the fourth inning. The first was scored off a single by Bailee Pitzenberger that brought in Jayden Hughes. The next was scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Kale, allowing Jacki Van Oort to score. The Cardinals scored one more run in the fifth inning when Van Oort smacked a double and Trinity Smith scored. The Eagles scored three more runs and won the game in five innings, 10-5.

Pitzenberger recorded the loss on the mound. She threw two innings, surrendering 12 runs and seven hits. Maddie Graham stepped in and pitched two innings, giving up four hits and three runs.

Van Oort, Van Gerpen, and Pitzenberger had multiple hits for the Cardinals.

Kale led the team with two RBIs, while Van Oort, Pitzenberger and Mahlstedt each had one.

Clarion-Goldfield 13, GHV 3

A fifth inning slump doomed the Cardinals in a 13-3 loss to Clarion-Goldfield on Tuesday, June 27.

The Cowgirls got on the board first with one run in the first inning. It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth inning that the Cardinals got on the board with a single by Sadie Oulman that allowed Mackenzie Van Gerpen and Maddie Graham to score. GHV led 2-1 heading into the fifth inning. Clarion-Goldfield’s bats came alive, as they racked up nine runs to take a commanding lead.

GHV scored one more run in the bottom of the fifth when Bailee Pitzenberger knocked in Jayden Hughes, 10-3. Clarion-Goldfield scored three more runs in the sixth inning to seal the victory.

Pitzenberger took the loss for GHV. She threw six innings, surrendering 13 runs, five hits and striking out three.

The Cardinals collected seven hits in the game. Van Gerpen and Pitzenberger had multiple hits. Hughes, Trinity Smith and Van Gerpen all had one double apiece.

North Union 16, GHV 2

It was a short night for the Cardinals on Friday, June 30. North Union got the job done in three innings, as they dropped GHV 16-2.

The Cardinals got on the board first, by scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. Bailee Pitzenberg grounded out, but it allowed Mackenzie Van Gerpen to score. Jayden Hughes scored on an error by the center fielder for GHV’s two lone runs.

North Union scored four runs in the second inning and 12 in the third to end the game.

Pitzenberger took the loss for GHV. She pitched the entire game, surrendering 16 runs, 14 hits and striking out one.

Van Gerpen and Hughes had the only hits for the Cardinals. Van Gerpen’s hit was a double.