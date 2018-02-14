Top ranked New Hampton tops Lions for State Dual berth

Top ranked New Hampton topped Clear Lake in the Class 2A Regional Dual Team finals Tuesday. The Chickasaws advance to the State Dual finals Wednesday, Feb. 14, in Des Moines.

CL 41, IF-A 22

The Lions opened the Dual Team Regional with a 41-22 victory over familiar North Central Conference foe Iowa Falls-Alden.

Clear Lake’s Bryan Hillyer (132), Ben Finn (160), Kade Hambly (195), Sam Nelson (106) and Eric Faught (126) all had pins in the match.

Braxton Doebel (145), Rhys Glidden (152) and Dalton Mennenga (220) also got wins.

New Hampton 57, CL 17

The Lions earned 12 of their 17 points against number one ranked New Hampton on forfeits. Clear Lake’s only win was provided by Braxton Doebel at 152-pounds. He recorded a fall over Clayton Taylor in 3:41.

The Lions forfeited two matches and New Hampton wrestlers stuck six Lions for maximum points.

CL 41, IF-A 22

132: Bryan Hillyer (CL) over Darin Lemke (IFA) (Fall 3:59) 138: Riley Burke (IFA) over Jackson Hamlin (CL) (Dec 4-0) 145: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Cayden Howland (IFA) (Dec 6-0) 152: Rhys Glidden (CL) over Levi Henderson (IFA) (MD 16-6) 160: Ben Finn (CL) over Kyler Hadwiger (IFA) (Fall 0:53) 170: Alberto Salmeron (IFA) over Chance Poley (CL) (MD 13-5) 182: Riley McWherter (IFA) over Connor OTool (CL) (Dec 6-4) 195: Kade Hambly (CL) over Nicholas Hamilton (IFA) (Fall 0:38) 220: Dalton Mennenga (CL) over Sha Loewen (IFA) (MD 14-3) 285: Victor Sanchez (IFA) over Jake Keith (CL) (Dec 4-0) 106: Sam Nelson (CL) over Jackson Kobe (IFA) (Fall 1:40) 113: Jack Ites (IFA) over Conner Morey (CL) (Dec 8-3) 120: Mason Kent (IFA) over (CL) (For.) 126: Eric Faught (CL) over Quinton Buresh (IFA) (Fall 5:19)