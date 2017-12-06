Three wins an d a buzzer-beater loss for GHV

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys had one small stumble this week as they cruised to three wins and suffered one buzzer-beater loss.

GHV 69, North Iowa 45

The Cardinals opened the 2017-18 season with a big win on the road over North Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

“The first game is always exciting and unpredictable,” said Coach Joe Albertson. “The guys played aggressive, but there were moments when things got a little wild.”

The two teams were evenly matched in the first quarter. The score was knotted 11-11 with two minutes left to go in the first quarter, before a three-point shot by Colton Schroeder got the score moving in favor of GHV. The Cards managed a five point lead by the end of the first quarter, 16-11.

The Cardinals kept building on the lead in the second quarter, aided by a six-point run by James Betz to end the half with a 32-22 lead.

A strong fourth quarter saw GHV outscore the Bison by 11-points on the way to a 69-45 victory.

Three players scored in double figures for a balanced scoring attack. Ryan Meyers led the way with 19 points. He was a perfect two-for-two from the three-point line. Betz scored 13 and Ray Cataldo added 11 points. Jonah Albertson and Matthew Heinemann contributed nine and seven points respectively.

Betz had a double-double for the night, collecting 11 rebounds. Meyers hauled in eight and Justin Reding grabbed seven to lead the team. Both Betz and Meyers had three blocked shots apiece.

Betz led the team in assists and blocks, with five assists and three blocked shots. Meyers had three assists and three blocks. Heinemann dished out three assists of his own.

“Nine players got solid minutes. Ray Cataldo and Matthew Heinemann did a great job getting to the rim. Colton Schroeder and Jonah Albertson did a great job grabbing rebounds,” said Albertson.

Forest City 42, GHV 40

The GHV gym was packed Friday night for what proved to be a battle of two teams favored to lead the NIC Conference this season. The two teams didn’t disappoint in a game that could have gone either way.

“Forest City plays a lot of experienced players and has defended well in the past. The game turned out to be a lot like last years’ games,” said Coach Joe Albertson. “The game was physical, and each team’s defense made it difficult to score.

The balanced scoring was