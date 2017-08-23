Three seniors to lead the way for GHV volleyball team

Despite losing seven seniors from last year’s successful squad, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Volleyball Coach Kelsey Edwards, is expecting some excitement from this year’s team. Last season the Cards finished third in the Top of Iowa Conference and ended with an 18-10 record.

“We have new lineups across our program. It’s always exciting introducing the speed and skill set required for varsity games,” said Edwards. “It will be important for the girls to be versatile this year; we are working on being a threat at all hitting positions.”

Leading the team will be three senior returning letterwinners. Bailee Frayne, a setter, was named to the TOI Second Team in 2016. Taylor Gerdes will play right side and Jacki Van Oort will play middle.

Coach Edwards is also expecting seniors Morgan Westendorf, an outside hitter, and Ashley Markla, a defensive specialist, to see plenty of action. Juniors Bretta Carolus and Maddie Williams will contribute as outside hitters.

The GHV program has 33 players from grades 9-12.

Lake Mills and Forest City will be strong competition this season according, to Edwards.