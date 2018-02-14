Three Lions, one Cardinal advance to State wrestling

Clear Lake will send three wrestlers to the State Meet and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will be represented by one.

All three Lions advancing were champions at their weight at the Class 2A District 1 meet held Saturday at Parkersburg. Clear Lake will be represented by Sam Nelson at 106 pounds, Eric Faught at 126, and Kade Hambly at 195. GHV’s Jared Shaw was runner-up at 152-pounds to advance.

Nelson, a freshman with a record of 41-7, defeated Osage’s Avery Abeen for the second time this season in the finals. Nelson lost his first match against Abben early in the year at the Osage Duals, but defeated him at both Sectionals and Districts.

“Sam did a great job staying in great position and capitalizing on back points,” said Coach Mike Lester. “Sam has his eye set on a state title.”

Junior Eric Faught continued his pinning technique through the District tournament. Top ranked Faught improved to 48-0 with a fall in 3:54 over Mason Cleveland, from New Hampton-Turkey Valley, at 126.

“Eric controlled the whole match in the finals and wore his opponent down, which opened him up to get the pin,” said Lester.

At 195-pounds, Kade Hambly used a major decision over NH-TV’s Max Schwickerath in the first round. The win set up a North Central Conference Tournament rematch in the championship. In late January, Hampton-Dumont’s Dalton Chipp edged Hambly 7-5 in sudden victory to claim the NCC title at 195.

“With a rematch in the finals, Kade stuck to the game plan and won a District title. He wrestled one of his best days at Sectionals to pave his way to state,” said Coach Lester.

Clear Lake’s Jackson Hamlin (138) and Braxton Doebel (140) finished in third place, falling just shy of a