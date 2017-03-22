Three Lions earn NCC recognition

Three members of the Clear Lake boys basketball team have received All-North Central Conference honors.

The Lions’ one-two scoring punch of Zach Lester and Thomas Storbeck, who helped the team to an 11-3 record in the league, were First Team All-NCC selections. Lester was a unanimous pick. Drew Enke was a Third Team selection.

Lester, a junior, was the team’s leading scorer with 306 points in 14 games, averaging 21.9 points per game. He also led the team in field goal shooting (57.2 percent), from three-point range (41.9 percent), and at the free throw line (78.8 percent). When he wasn’t scoring, he was helping a teammate to succeed. He dished out a team-high 60 assists and made 55 steals.

“Zach put together a great season statistically and is becoming a truly great player,” said Coach Jeremey Ainley. “He developed this year into a leader and someone that you could count on night in and night out. He put in a lot of hard work to have the success he had this year and will continue to get better. We look forward to him having a great year next year.”

Lester’s 454 points scored this year ranks sixth in school history and his 689 career points puts him at 10th on the all-time Clear Lake list. His 114 made free throws this season and 199 made free throws in his career ranks third in school history. His 249 career assists have him at second on the all-time list and his 145 career steals place him third all-time. Lester tied the school record with 79 steals this year.

Thomas Storbeck also had a record season. The senior made a school record 10 three-pointers in a game versus Hampton-Dumont. In conference games he scored 268 points, averaging 19.1 per game. He hit 40.5 percent of his three-point attempts in league play. Storbeck was also the team’s leader on the boards with 77 rebounds.

“Thomas finished off a great career this year and really will be missed next year. He will leave as arguably the best shooter that ever played in Clear Lake history,” said Coach Ainley. “I was really proud of how he developed in his three years on varsity. He is a great player and an even better kid.”

Storbeck wrapped up his high school career with many notations in the school record book. His 438 points this season ranks ninth all time. He finished with 985 points for his career, which ranks fifth all time. The 335 field goals made in his career ranks fourth all time and the 73 made three-pointers this season were second most in school history for a season. Storbeck finished with 149 made three-pointers in his career, the most in school history. His 75 made free throws this season were eighth most in school history and his 166 made free throws in his career ranks as sixth most all time. His 72 career steals ranks as ninth most in school history.

Enke, a sophomore, averaged 7.9 points per game for the Lions and was second on the team in rebounding, with 56 in conference play. He also recorded 31 assists and 14 steals.

“When we put Drew into the starting lineup he really took off. He became a viable third option and one of our better shooters. He has a bright future and we are really looking forward to his growth,” said Coach Ainley.

The Lions finished as runner-up in the North Central Conference. They were 13-9 overall.