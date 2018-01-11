Third ranked CL girls continue winning ways

The third ranked (3A) Clear Lake girls added two more victories to their resume coming off the holiday break. The Lions posted a 20-point North Central Conference win over Webster City Friday, then traveled to Forest City Saturday for a non-conference afternoon tilt. The wins put the Lions at 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the NCC.

CL 46, Webster City 26

Sara Faber poured in 15 points and the Lions played stout defense in a 46-26 game at Webster City Friday, Jan. 5. The Lynx fell too 3-3 in the NCC.

Webster City started the game with inspired play and held their own with the Lions in the first quarter. The frame ended with Clear Lake holding a 12-9 lead. The even play continued into the second quarter, as the Lions outscored the home team 8-5 for a 20-14 halftime lead.

Clear Lake found its offense in the second half and went on a run which took the Lynx out of striking distance. Webster City managed just 12 second half points, while the Lions emptied the bench and gave all nine players valuable minutes.

“We had a slow start but were able to pull away in the second half. The difference in the first and second half offensively was that we attacked the basket better,” said Coach Bart Smith. “We didn’t attack well in the first and that’s why we shot the way we did. I am very happy with our defense. We are really good in that aspect of the game and that needs to continue.”

Faber’s double figuring scoring was followed by a host of players. Lexi Fasbender put in nine points, followed by Jordyn Barragy with seven, Chloe Mueller five and Zoe Fasbender four points. Julia Merfeld added three points. Gretchen Jones scored to and Mikayla Vanderploeg sunk a free throw.

Lexi Fasbender pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Barragy had four boards and Faber, Merfeld and Ali Maulsby grabbed three rebounds apiece.

The Lions had 12 steals in the game, led by Mueller with three.

CL 53, Forest City 35

Less than 24 hours later the Lions were in Forest City. And although the opponent changed, the game played out similarly. The Lions had a better start and were ahead 13-2 midway through the first quarter. The Indians settled down and ended the first quarter down by five, 15-10. At halftime the Lions’ lead was 27-18. Steady scoring and second half defense once again was key in a 53-35 victory.

“I am very pleased with how we executed offensively and defensively after a game the night before. It was the best game we have played thus far in the season,” said Coach Smith. “We pushed the ball in transition very well, which allow us flow into our offense and played very unselfish basketball.”

Faber again led all scorers with a 27-point performance on 12 for 18 shooting. The sophomore also made five steals in the game.

The Lions were in control throughout the game, however they didn’t begin to truly pull away from the 12th rated Indians until the second half. They opened with a 15-10 lead after one quarter and were up 27-18 at the half.

“Of the six threes we made in the first, all of them were from six different girls and that makes us pretty tough to guard when we have Sara at the post attack their post player,” said Smith.

Just as they had done against Webster City, the Lions held their opponent in check in the second half. The Indians scored just 17 second half points and went down, 53-35.

Jordyn Barragy and Lexi Fasbender each scored seven points and Barragy ruled the boards, grabbing eight rebounds. Ali Maulsby added six points and Chloe Mueller and Zoe Fasbender each put in three points.

“We still need to improve on some things. We aren’t quite were we want to be yet,” added Coach Smith.