The drought is over!

(Above) Clear Lake seniors Drew Enke (5) and Tate Storbeck (25) lead the celebration after the Clear Lake High School boys basketball team earned a State Qualifier banner last week. The Lions played in the opening round at the State Tournament Tuesday, March 5. See story on page 1B. - Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

‘79 Lions team beat the odds to reach State

by Marianne Gasaway

It’s been 40 years since Clear Lake High School has sent its boys basketball team to the State Tournament, but time has changed little. At Monday night’s pep rally in the CLHS gym, Head Basketball Coach Jeremey Ainley made it clear his Lions were going down to Des Moines to represent the community. That’s the same message Coach Jim Ahrens shared in 1979.

“I’m just so happy for all the people involved… We have had excellent support from the cheerleaders, the fans and the community. The win has brought us together again. It has become a community effort,” the late Coach Ahrens told the Mirror-Reporter in 1979.

Community was also the chief memory of the State experience for Randy Truesdell, a member of the