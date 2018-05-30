Tanks honored for contributions

Clear Lake senior players (L-R) Sam Pedelty, Dylan Schuchard, Aaron Canchola, Rhys Glidden, David Lincicum, parents John and Becky Tank and player Josh Howard were recognized for their contributions to the CLHS soccer program at the final home match of the season May 10. In 2016 the first two Daniel Tank Memorial Scholarships were awarded to senior soccer players Spencer Orr and Justin Sholly. In 2017, three scholarships were awarded by the Tank family to Torian Lee, Cody Matz, and Kyle Wilims. This year Pastor John, Becky, Johnathan, and Nattalie Tank awarded $600 scholarships to all eligible members of the CLHS soccer team in memory of their son and sibling, Daniel Tank. Sam Pedelty, Dylan Schuchard, Rhys Glidden, and Josh Howard are the recipients of the 2018 Daniel Tank Memorial Scholarships. The Tank family has awarded a total of $4,900 in three years to nine graduating members of the Clear Lake boys soccer team. On this evening awards were presented between the varsity and junior varsity matches. Also pictured is Coach Matt Anderson, (right). -Submitted photo.