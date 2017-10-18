Successful week for GHV X-C teams

It was quite the week for both the boys and girls Garner-Hayfield-Ventura cross country teams. The boys won the Top of Iowa East Division Conference meet, with a one-two finish by Reece Smith and Ray Cataldo. Although the girls team didn’t place high, GHV’s Abby Christians won her first race of the season. The teams also ran at the Forest City Meet, where the boys placed second and the girls took fifth place.

Boys TIC Meet

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys ran away, literally, with the title at the Top of Iowa East Division cross country meet held on Thursday, Oct. 12, on the NIACC campus in Mason City. A one-two finish by Reece Smith and Ray Cataldo set the stage for the Cardinals to outdistance their nearest competitor by 36 points. GHV won the meet with 39 points, followed by Newman with 75 and Forest City with 97. Thirteen teams competed in the meet.

Smith took top honors with a time of 16:48. Cataldo was runner-up with a time of 17:09. Blake Lynch and Dalton Kelley were also in the top 10 with sixth and eighth place finishes. Lynch finished in 18:21 and Kelley was right behind him in 18:22. Jake Hejlik rounded out the varsity score with a time of 19:08, good for 22nd place.

Also competing in the varsity race was Nathan Larson, 28th, 19:30 and Andy Schreur, 31st, 19:34.

Girls TIC Meet

Abby Christians taking top honors at the TIC East Conference Meet was a highlight for the GHV girls. Christians ran the race in 21:15 to take home the top prize.

GHV finished in eighth place in the 12-team competition with 183 points. Eagle Grove won the meet with 67 points, followed by Newman Catholic with 89.

Rachel Sokol was the next Cardinal to cross the line with a 41st place finish in 24:10. Rounding out the score was Jillian Heitland, 44th, 24:17; Alison Johnson, 46th, 24:24 and Nicole Upmeyer, 51st, 25:03.

Also running varsity was Lorna Whelan, 58th, 25:22 and Sadie Oulman, 64th, 25:47.

JV Boys TIC Meet

Lucas Rayhons won the boys JV meet at Forest City with a time of 19:16. Dalton Hawe and Simon Clarac also finished in the top 10 with a seventh and eighth place finish respectively. Hawe ran the race in 20:27 and Clarac finished in 20:31.

Also competing for the JV team was: Patrick Carew, 26th, 21:57; Sam Childress, 28th, 22:01; Kristopher Hammit, 33rd, 22:06; Luke Hansen, 43rd, 22:45; Austin Mohlis, 51st, 23:28; and Jordan Upmeyer, 58th, 24:36. Childress posted a personal best time.

JV GIRLS TIC Meet

Mara Anderson ran a strong race for the JV girls, finishing in sixth place with 25:44.

Hannah Wellik finished in 18th place with a time of 26:57 and Emma Whelan was 27th with a time of 28:16. Teak Hennings finished with a time of 32:10, good for a 39th place finish.

Boys Forest City Meet

Despite resting the top varsity runners for the Forest City Meet on Monday, Oct. 2, reserve members stepped it up and took second place with 60 points. Newman Catholic won the meet with 28 points. Forest City was third with 63 points.

The top finishers all ran personal best times that helped them to capture runner-up honors. Dalton Kelley and Blake Lynch placed second and third respectively to lead the team. Kelley ran the race in 17:18 and Lynch finished in 17:19. Andy Schreur finished in 18:24 to place 15th. He was followed closely by Jake Hejlik, who was 19th and Lucas Rayhons who placed 21st. Hejlik ran the course in 18:33 and Rayhons in 18:38.

Also running varsity was Simon Clark, 35th, 19:35 and Dalton Have, 37th, 19:47.

Girls Forest City Meet

The GHV girls finished in fifth place in the seven-team meet at Forest City with 110 points. Newman Catholic won the meet with 32 points and Forest City was runner-up with 77 points.

Abby Christians had a strong outing for the Cardinals, with a second place finish in a personal best time of 20:28.

Rounding out the score was Rachel Sokol who finished in 22nd place with a time of 23:04. Alison Johnson finished with a personal best time of 23:17, good for 25th place. Nicole Upmeyer was 29th with a time of 23:44 and Lorna Whelan also finished with a personal best time of 23:54, in 32nd place.

Also competing on varsity was Sadie Oulman, 35th, 24:18 and Mara Anderson, 38th, 24:30.

JV Boys Forest City Meet

Seven GHV boys competed in the Forest City JV Meet.

Kristopher Hammitt led the team with a personal best time of 19:55 to finish in 55th place.

Also running JV was: Patrick Carew, 67th, 21:03; Sam Childress, 73rd, 21:21; Austin Mohlis, 81st, 22:10; Jordan Upmeyer, 89th, 22:52; Luke Hansen, 91st, 23:24; and Caleb Swalve, 105th, 25:57.

JV Girls Forest City Meet

Four GHV girls competed in the JV race at Forest City.

Hannah Wellik crossed the line first for the girls with a 60th place finish in 25:34. Taylor Boggs was 67th in 28:53. Teak Hennings and Emma Whelan finished in 70th and 74th place respectively. Hennings ran a personal best race with a time of 29:09, while Whelan finished in 29:36.