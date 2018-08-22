Strong senior class to lead team

(Above) 2018 Clear Lake JV/V Volleyball Team - Members of the 2018 Clear Lake junior varsity and varsity volleyball team include front row (L-R): Alexa Wolfe, Kennadi Colbert, Sophia Ollenburg, Jenna Nelson, Macy Mixdorf, Kaylee Nosbisch. Middle row (L-R): Kaley Meyer, Dani Mennenga, Kennedy Kallenbach, Sara Faber, Julia Merfeld, Alexa Whitehouse. Back row (L-R): Row 3: Ali Maulsby, Chelsey Holck, Delaney Eden, Kaitlyn VanderPloeg, Stephanie Penning, Addison Wagler. Not Pictured: Grace Beard, Lydia Futrell, Maranda Harrison, Mikayla VanderPloeg

Clear Lake Coach Richie Ellis begins his second year at the helm of the Lion volleyball program with a strong core of senior players, complimented with underclassmen who have been steadily improving in the sport.

“We have some very positive senior leaders this year. We also have some very good experience coming back from last year’s team,” said Ellis, who in addition to his time at CLHS has been a head volleyball coach for 10-years. “Our size will also be one of our biggest strengths this year. We should be able to control opposing hitters in check with our blocking.”

Returning for the Lions are senior outside hitters Macy Mixdorf and Mikayla Harrison. Mikayla VanderPloeg and Kaylee Nosbisch complete the list of senior letter winners back for the Lions. VanderPloeg will play in the middle hitter position, while Nosbisch is a libero.

Juniors Julia Merfeld and Sara Faber are also returning letter winners. Merfeld is a setter, while Faber is an outside hitter.

Ellis is also pleased that there are several new faces to watch this year who will likely see a good amount of playing time.

Sophomore middle hitters Kaitlyn VanderPloeg and Delaney Eden, along with junior middle hitter Stephanie Penning, junior setter Kennady Kollenbach and sophomore right side hitter Chelsea Holck have all been impressive in the early going, according to the coach.

“All of these girls have been doing fairly well in practice and could make an impact this year,” he said.

Ellis and 15 members of the team participated in the Iowa State Team Camp in late July to get ready for the season. He feels that type of preparation, along with the experience of the Lions, gives them the ability to finish in the top half of the North Central Conference and make a deep run in the post-season.

“Algona, Clarion-Goldfield and Humboldt will be good this year. They all have key players returning and are very well coached,” said Ellis.

Assisting Ellis will be Erin Schroeder, junior varsity coach; Kristin Hewitt, ninth grade coach; and Heather Johnson, volunteer varsity assistant.