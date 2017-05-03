Strong performances for CL boys track team at Osage Invite

The Lions had several strong performance at the five-team Osage Invite held Tuesday, April 25. It was a close competition, with St. Ansgar winning the team title with 107 points. Charles City was second with 79, followed by New Hampton with 78 points, Clear Lake with 68 and Osage with 60 points.

Parker Crispin and Zach Lester notched individual wins for the Lions. Crispin won the 110 high hurdles in a time of 15.62, while Lester captured the high jump with a leap of 5’10”. Lester was also third in the 400 hurdles in 59.19. Both athletes competed in the shuttle hurdle with Mitchell Raber and Will Kirschbaum and placed fourth in 1:07.06.

Lions distance runners Ike Branstad and Grant Dieken looked strong, with Branstad placing second in the 3200 in 10:50.40 and fourth in the 1600 in 5:08.08. Dieken was third in the 3200 in 11:07.57 and sixth in the 1600 in 5:12.51.

Clear Lake’s sprinters were a force in relay events. Speed Toyne, Karter Anderson, Luke Eggers and Nick Eggers won the sprint medley in a time of 1:40.66. The same group finished second in both the 4x100 and 4x200. The 4x100 was clocked in 46.77 and the 4x200 ran the race in 1:36.31.

The distance medley team of Toyne, Luke Eggers, Karter Anderson and Lester placed second in 3:52.34.

Other placements included:

•200: Zane Anderson, fifth, 25.46

•100: Z. Anderson, sixth, 12.48

•Long jump: Luke Eggers, fourth, 18’3”; Kirschbaum, sixth, 17’3”

•Discus: Jared Penning, fifth, 111’10”

•4x400: Brody Kuhlmeier, Z. Anderson, Jaylen DeVries, Joey Monson, fourth, 4:13.45

•4x800: Nick Currier, Anthony Aragon, Kanon Goeman, Bryce McClurg, fourth, 10:24.67

Junior varsity

Brody Kuhlmeier finished second in the high jump (5’2”) and Jaylen DeVries was fourth

